Police seeking help finding Schaumburg woman missing near Bourbonnais

Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing 27-year-old Schaumburg woman last seen in Bourbonnais at 2 a.m. Friday.
Sheila Khalili is a white female standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and has dark colored hair.
She was last seen driving a 2016 White Toyota Corolla with Illinois registration Z750932.
Khalili is a student at Olivet Nazarene University, and her family lives in Schaumburg.
If anyone has any information about Khalili's whereabouts please contact the Bourbonnais Police Department at (815) 937-3579.