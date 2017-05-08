Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/8/2017 7:04 AM

Police seeking help finding Schaumburg woman missing near Bourbonnais

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing 27-year-old Schaumburg woman last seen in Bourbonnais at 2 a.m. Friday.

Sheila Khalili is a white female standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds and has dark colored hair.

She was last seen driving a 2016 White Toyota Corolla with Illinois registration Z750932.

Khalili is a student at Olivet Nazarene University, and her family lives in Schaumburg.

If anyone has any information about Khalili's whereabouts please contact the Bourbonnais Police Department at (815) 937-3579.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account