updated: 5/8/2017 1:03 PM

Police seek help finding missing Schaumburg woman

  • Sheila Khalili

    Sheila Khalili

 
Lee Filas
 
 

Police are seeking help from the public to find a missing 27-year-old Schaumburg woman last seen in south suburban Bourbonnais at 2 a.m. Friday.

Sheila Khalili, a student at Olivet Nazarene University, was expected to return to her family home in Schaumburg Friday but never made it, police said Monday.

She was last seen driving a 2016 white Toyota Corolla with Illinois registration Z750932. Khalili is described as a white female with dark hair who stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or her car, or has information about her, whereabouts, is asked to call 911, Schaumburg police at (847) 882-3534 or please Bourbonnais police at (815) 937-3579.

    Illinois Press Association
