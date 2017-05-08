Carol Stream mayor wins $12,700 Illinois Lotto prize

Carol Stream Village President Frank Saverino recently won $12,700 off two Illinois Lottery tickets. Courtesy of Illinois Lottery

Carol Stream Village President Frank Saverino was packing up his desk at village hall when he felt thirsty and walked over to the 7-Eleven across the street.

Saverino got something to drink and bought an Illinois Lottery Extravaganza! instant ticket.

He scratched off -- and won -- $10,000.

"It's just luck is what it is," Saverino said.

That luck might help ease some of the stress of the "big move" out of village hall before work begins on a $19 million project to expand and renovate the Gary Avenue building. Employees plan to relocate to a temporary facility by the end of this week.

Saverino also won $2,700 from a Pick 4 ticket he purchased at Red Rooster Pantry off County Farm Road in West Chicago.

He was making a list Monday of the food banks and other charities he plans to support with some of his winnings. More than $3,000 already has gone to taxes.

"You've got to give back," he said. "You can't keep it all."

But he does plan to reserve some of the winnings to keep playing Lotto.

"I can't stop now," he said. "I'm on a roll."