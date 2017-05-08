Batavia man hit, killed by vehicle at his home

The Kane County sheriff's department is investigating the death of a Batavia-area man, who was struck by a vehicle Monday at his residence.

Jeremy Kostrzewa, 26, of the 2S800 block of Meadowview Road in Batavia Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Deputies were called about 2:45 a.m. Two people, a man and a woman, were outside the house. The woman, who was visiting the house, hit the male with her vehicle, the release stated.

The woman, a North Aurora resident, was taken to a hospital.

No charges have been filed.