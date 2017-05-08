Authorities identify man killed in high-speed crash on Algonquin Road

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old McHenry County man as the person killed Sunday afternoon in a high-speed crash near Palatine.

Tyler D. Smith of Trout Valley died after his Chevrolet Corvette veered off Algonquin Road near Roselle Road about 3 p.m. Sunday and crashed, Cook County officials said Monday.

Smith was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Smith was speeding west Algonquin Road alongside another vehicle when his Corvette hit a curb and then crashed into a wall and trees, authorities said. There did not appear to be a collision between the two vehicles, according to Cook County sheriff's police.

The second vehicle continued driving west on Algonquin Road, authorities said. Smith was the only person in the Corvette when it crashed.

Andy Spentzos, who owns Route 62 Wash and Lube near the scene on Algonquin Road and witnessed the crash, said the vehicles appeared to be street racing in front of his business when one driver jerked the wheel, drove off the road and flipped over.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash.