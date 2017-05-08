Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/8/2017 5:25 PM

Authorities identify man killed in high-speed crash on Algonquin Road

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Witness describes crash

    Video: Witness describes crash

  • Cook County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on Algonquin Road near Palatine. The driver killed was identified Monday as Tyler D. Smith, 23, of Trout Valley.

      Cook County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on Algonquin Road near Palatine. The driver killed was identified Monday as Tyler D. Smith, 23, of Trout Valley.
    Neil Holdway | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old McHenry County man as the person killed Sunday afternoon in a high-speed crash near Palatine.

Tyler D. Smith of Trout Valley died after his Chevrolet Corvette veered off Algonquin Road near Roselle Road about 3 p.m. Sunday and crashed, Cook County officials said Monday.

Smith was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Smith was speeding west Algonquin Road alongside another vehicle when his Corvette hit a curb and then crashed into a wall and trees, authorities said. There did not appear to be a collision between the two vehicles, according to Cook County sheriff's police.

The second vehicle continued driving west on Algonquin Road, authorities said. Smith was the only person in the Corvette when it crashed.

Andy Spentzos, who owns Route 62 Wash and Lube near the scene on Algonquin Road and witnessed the crash, said the vehicles appeared to be street racing in front of his business when one driver jerked the wheel, drove off the road and flipped over.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account