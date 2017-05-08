Authorities identify man killed in high-speed crash near Palatine

hello

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old McHenry County man as the person killed Sunday afternoon in a high-speed crash near Palatine.

Tyler D. Smith, of the 100 block of Turkey Run Road in Trout Valley, died after crashing his Chevrolet Corvette near Algonquin and Roselle roads about 3 p.m. Sunday, Cook County officials said Monday.

Smith was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Smith was driving his Corvette at a high rate of speed alongside another vehicle when it hit a curb then crashed into a wall and trees, authorities said. There did not appear to be a collision between the two vehicles prior to the Smith losing control of the Corvette, according to Cook County Sheriff's police.

The second vehicle continued driving west on Algonquin Road, authorities said.

Andy Spentzos, who owns Route 62 Wash and Lube in Palatine and witnessed the crash, said the vehicles appeared to be street racing in front of his business when one driver jerked the wheel, drove off the road and flipped over.

The sheriff's office continues to investigate the crash.