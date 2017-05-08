Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/8/2017 10:22 AM

28-year veteran Elgin police officer dies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Elgin police Officer Steve Jones died Sunday, Elgin police said in a Facebook post.

    Elgin police Officer Steve Jones died Sunday, Elgin police said in a Facebook post.
    Courtesy Elgin Police Department

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Elgin Police Officer Stevenson "Steve" Jones died Sunday, the department announced.

Jones, who was a school resource officer at Kimball Middle School, died suddenly after feeling ill and going to a hospital, Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened as we know the community is as well," he said. "Steve worked for 28 years making Elgin a better place. We miss him already."

Jones was well known throughout Elgin, where he spent his entire career after being hired in 1989, Swoboda said.

"He was a busy guy that always tried to do things that made the police department better, the community better," he said. "Just a hardworking guy that always had his eye on big goals."

He helped organize the "community conversations" series held between police and residents at Second Baptist Church of Elgin about two years ago, and was active with The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

He also had a mentoring program for kids, whom he connected with people he knew. He mostly worked behind the scenes.

He was a big sports fan, especially of the Chicago Bulls, and last month organized a visit at Kimball by Jarrett Payton, son of the late Walter Payton, the former Bears running back.

"Steve was just all about people," Swoboda said. "He was woven into the fabric of Elgin."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account