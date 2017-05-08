28-year veteran Elgin police officer dies

Elgin Police Officer Stevenson "Steve" Jones died Sunday, the department announced.

Jones, who was a school resource officer at Kimball Middle School, died suddenly after feeling ill and going to a hospital, Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened as we know the community is as well," he said. "Steve worked for 28 years making Elgin a better place. We miss him already."

Jones was well known throughout Elgin, where he spent his entire career after being hired in 1989, Swoboda said.

"He was a busy guy that always tried to do things that made the police department better, the community better," he said. "Just a hardworking guy that always had his eye on big goals."

He helped organize the "community conversations" series held between police and residents at Second Baptist Church of Elgin about two years ago, and was active with The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

He also had a mentoring program for kids, whom he connected with people he knew. He mostly worked behind the scenes.

He was a big sports fan, especially of the Chicago Bulls, and last month organized a visit at Kimball by Jarrett Payton, son of the late Walter Payton, the former Bears running back.

"Steve was just all about people," Swoboda said. "He was woven into the fabric of Elgin."

Funeral arrangements are pending.