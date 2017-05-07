Breaking News Bar
 
St. Viator baseball team helps lead the way at Walk MS

  • The St. Viator High School baseball team walks during the Walk MS event Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. They walked in support of teammates whose parents have MS.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • McKenzie Cole of Crystal Lake leads team Sean's Spawn & Friends during the Walk MS event Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. The walk included the St. Viator High School baseball team walking in support of teammates with parents battling MS.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Seam Meehan of Barrington, left, walks with his daughter, Laura, and their friend Maddie Dardanes during the Walk MS event Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

More than 1,000 people -- including the entire St. Viator High School baseball program -- took part in Sunday's Walk MS: Northwest Suburbs at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium.

The event raised more than $245,000 for research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

"This is our biggest fundraiser," said Coleen Friedman, a director with the National MS Society. "Across the country, we do Walk MS in all of our chapters and we raise millions of dollars that goes to services and critical research.

"This is very much a family and friends event," Friedman added. "It's an opportunity to show support for their loved ones and raise money."

The top individual fundraiser for the event was Meghan Melone, at $6,865, and the top team was Ohana, which raised $14,165.

St. Viator ballplayers marched in support of two senior teammates at the Arlington Heights school, Alex Prazuch and Sean McAteer, who have parents battling the disease.

"I thought it was a good way to show our support for people with MS," coach Mike Manno said with his team surrounding him. "We talk about family as a program and this is just another way of showing that we are a family whether it is on the field or off the field."

