Hanover Park mourns loss of longtime employee in mowing accident

Hanover Park is mourning the loss of a longtime public works employee who died on the job Friday.

Steven D. Daley, 50, of Streamwood was killed after being pinned under a riding lawn mower at the village's Public Works Treatment Plant.

"He was a long-term employee. A fine gentleman," Hanover Park Mayor Rodney Craig said Sunday. "(It's) just an awful situation when something like this happens. It just resonates throughout the whole village family.

"What a tragedy for (his) family. My heart goes out to them."

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Daley was pinned underwater by the mower and drowned. The death was ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

Craig said the village is still investigating what occurred, adding that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also has been notified.

According to his Facebook page, Daley was a heavy equipment operator for the village.

Craig said he got know Daley from occasions he went to the scene of water main break to see how repairs were progressing.

"He was one of the guys who was always down in the hole fixing a water main," Craig said. "Just a genuine guy. Hardworking guy. Family man."

According to an obituary, Daley was a 25-year resident of Streamwood and an avid sports fan who coached girls travel softball.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd., Streamwood. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Daley is survived by his wife and two daughters.