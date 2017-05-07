Driver dies in crash near Palatine

One person was killed Sunday afternoon after losing control and crashing a vehicle near Algonquin and Roselle roads in the Palatine area, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles were speeding west on Algonquin Road when one driver lost control, hit a curb and crashed into trees and a wall, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. That driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

Andy Spentzos, who owns Route 62 Wash and Lube in Palatine and witnessed the crash, said the vehicles appeared to be street racing in front of his business when one driver jerked the wheel, drove off the road and flipped over.

"It's not a good scene," he said.

The second vehicle continued traveling west on Algonquin Road, officials said. The road was closed after the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.

• Daily Herald staff writer Neil Holdway contributed to this report.