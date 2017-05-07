Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 5/7/2017 6:48 PM

Driver dies in crash near Palatine

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Authorities investigate a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on Algonquin Road near Palatine.

      Authorities investigate a fatal crash that occurred Sunday afternoon on Algonquin Road near Palatine.
    Neil Holdway | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Witness describes crash

    Video: Witness describes crash

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

One person was killed Sunday afternoon after losing control and crashing a vehicle near Algonquin and Roselle roads in the Palatine area, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles were speeding west on Algonquin Road when one driver lost control, hit a curb and crashed into trees and a wall, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. That driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.

Andy Spentzos, who owns Route 62 Wash and Lube in Palatine and witnessed the crash, said the vehicles appeared to be street racing in front of his business when one driver jerked the wheel, drove off the road and flipped over.

"It's not a good scene," he said.

The second vehicle continued traveling west on Algonquin Road, officials said. The road was closed after the crash, and an investigation is ongoing.

• Daily Herald staff writer Neil Holdway contributed to this report.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account