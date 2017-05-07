Batavia VFW replaces longtime Loyalty Day parade with picnic

At left, Linda Schielke performs with the Batavia Community Band on Sunday at the Batavia Loyalty Day Community Picnic at Batavia VFW Post 1197. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Above, the Batavia Community Band performs Sunday at the Loyalty Day Community Picnic at Batavia VFW Post 1197. The family-friendly picnic replaces a patriotic parade that started 42 years ago in response to May Day events in communist countries. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Bettina Sailer and son Eddie laugh Sunday after a brief attempt at polka dancing to music performed by the Batavia Community Band during the Loyalty Day Community Picnic. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

After decades of observing Loyalty Day with a patriotic parade, the Batavia community celebrated the holiday in a new fashion this year.

Citing a decline in parade volunteers and a growing workload, the Overseas Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 decided to instead host a free Loyalty Day Community Picnic, a larger-scale version of the post-parade event held in years past, post Quartermaster Dale Richard said. Hundreds of visitors attended the inaugural picnic Sunday, which included a pig roast, live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

"Change is good. We thought we'd try something a little different," Richard said. "I'm extremely pleased. We've never had this many people down here after the parade."

About 30 children participated in a fishing derby, he said, and face painting, bouncy houses, sack races and beanbag games were available throughout the day. Batavia firetrucks were on the scene, and firefighters challenged families and other groups in a tug-of-war event.

Attendees also set up chairs throughout the property to sit and listen to music from the Batavia Community Band, followed by country headliner Whiskey Romance Band.

For North Aurora resident Bettina Sailer, who previously lived in Batavia, watching the Loyalty Day parade had been a longtime tradition. The past three years, she had even performed in the Batavia Community Band with her son, Eddie Sailer, who was the band's first high school member.

While admitting he wishes the parade hadn't been discontinued, 20-year-old Eddie, who now attends college in Chicago, said he wouldn't miss an opportunity to return to Batavia for the festivities.

"I miss the community aspect here," he said. "(The event) is very country-esque for living in the suburbs, which is nice. This isn't something you see in the city."

The event's new setup also allows the VFW to better promote the educational component of the May 1 holiday, Richard said. Loyalty Day, which Congress made official in 1958, was created to counter a day of pro-labor demonstrations in communist countries.

Richard and incoming VFW Cmdr. Garrett Robinson said they hope the picnic continues to expand each year and provide residents with opportunities to reaffirm their allegiance to the United States.

"Loyalty Day is about appreciation and showing support for your country," Robinson said. "It's all about the community."