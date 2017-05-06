Police search for missing Gurnee-area man with mental disabilities

Albert W. Miskell has been missing since leaving his home near Gurnee at 11 a.m. Saturday. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A 40-year-old man with mental disabilities has been reported missing after leaving his home near Gurnee Saturday, officials say.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for Albert W. Miskell went left on foot about 11 a.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with burgundy sleeves, and blue jeans, according to a post on the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page.

Miskell is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911.

