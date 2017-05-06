Breaking News Bar
 
Go Fly a Kite extravaganza sends spirits soaring in Wheaton

  • Topher Garcia of Winfield flies a kite with his children, 5-year-old Lyla and 3-year-old Oliver, during the Wheaton Park District's Go Fly a Kite festival at Graf Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton Park District's Joe Daley retrieves a kite from a tree while Steve Lehman holds the ladder during the Go Fly a Kite festival at Graf Park in Wheaton.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep Peter Roskam of Wheaton helped kick off the Wheaton Park District's Go Fly a Kite festival at Graf Park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Ben Franklin would have felt right at home Saturday in Wheaton.

The Wright brothers, too.

And you know who else? Those kids who hung out with Mary Poppins until the wind changed.

Because if there's one thing they all had in common, it was a love of kites. And on Saturday at Graf Park, hundreds of others who shared the same passion came together for Wheaton Park District's annual Go Fly a Kite extravaganza.

The highlight of the fest was the grand launch, where anyone who brought their own kites or purchased one from an on-site vendor (a tuppence for paper and string?) could send their creations soaring at the same time.

After that, there were contests (Highest Flying Kite, Most Unique Kite) and demonstrations by the Chicago Fire Kite Team, who can do things with kites that old Wilbur and Orville never even dreamed of.

