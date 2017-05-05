Round Lake Beach man sentenced to prison for child sexual assault

A Round Lake Beach man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew, officials said.

Micah Williams, 27, of the 1600 block of Hickory Avenue, is required to serve 85 percent of the prison sentence imposed in Lake County court Thursday by Judge Christen Bishop. He also must serve a sentence of 3 years to life on parole upon his release from prison, and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, defense attorney Jim Schwarzbach said.

Williams was arrested in March 2015 and charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The case went to trial March 8, court records show. The court merged four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault into one charge, and found him not guilty on the three remaining counts.

Bishop could have sentenced Williams up to 30 years in prison, court records show.

Williams has been held on $250,000 bail in Lake County jail since his arrest. He received 788 days of credit for time served in Lake County jail, Schwarzbach said.