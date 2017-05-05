Batavia church demolition makes way for new development

hello

The former First Baptist Church of Batavia soon will be no more, as crews have commenced demolishing it to make way for a new development.

An addition that held offices and classrooms is already gone.

The sanctuary was built in 1885.

Members of the church, which moved to a new location in 2008 and became Faith Baptist, had already removed desired items, including stained-glass windows.

The congregation sold the campus to the city, which later decided it cost too much to repair and renovate.

The site at Washington and Wilson streets will be home to One North Washington Place, a building that will contain apartments, stores and a new city parking garage.