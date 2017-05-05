Authorities: Hinsdale woman died from blunt force trauma

hello

A 51-year-old woman found Thursday inside her Hinsdale home died of wounds consistent with multiple blunt force trauma, DuPage County law enforcement authorities said Friday.

They said they are investigating the death of Andrea Urban, a single mother who lived on the 700 block of Town Place with her two children, as a homicide.

An autopsy was performed Friday while police returned to the house to continue searching for clues.

Police released a statement saying they have made progress in the case but much investigative work remains.

"While I am pleased with our efforts so far on this investigation, which is still in its early stages, we will not be fully satisfied until we can identify, arrest and prosecute the offender responsible for Ms. Urban's homicide," Hinsdale Chief Kevin Simpson said. "No one wants this case solved more than Ms. Urban's family, our investigators and the Hinsdale community. We are prepared to work as hard and as long as we have to in order to bring this case to a conclusion."

Officers responded to a family member's 911 call Thursday afternoon and found Urban dead when they arrived about 3:37 p.m., police said.

Stu Seman, who has lived across the street from Urban and her children for nine years, called her a quiet, hardworking mom.

Seman, who said his retirement has allowed him to keep an eye on the neighborhood and the adjacent park, said Thursday was a quiet, normal day as he mowed his lawn.

But he said he knew something was wrong around 3:30 p.m.

"The boy came home and went inside and he came back out looking a little distraught. Then his grandparents and little sister arrived," Seman said. "(The daughter) entered the house and then we heard the most heart-wrenching, bloodcurdling screams you've ever heard. We saw the children and their grandparents, so we knew it had to be Andrea."

From that moment on, he said, his normally quiet street has been full of police vehicles and officers.

"They were here all night," he said, "And they were back this morning combing through bushes and landscaping. They got on the roof, too."

Police said that while Urban died under suspicious circumstances, they do not believe the community is at risk.

Urban grew up in Hinsdale and returned to her hometown in 2008, according to a profile of her that appeared last year in the weekly newspaper The Hinsdalean.

She graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 1984 and became an actor in New York City before returning home, where she landed small roles in TV shows such as "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire."

The Hinsdalean story said she was battling chronic myeloid leukemia.

Hinsdale police are working with the DuPage state's attorney's office and the county's major crimes unit as part of the probe.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 789-7070.