Mount Prospect armed robbery suspects evade police

hello

Suburban police came close to catching three men suspected of robbing a Mount Prospect video game store at gunpoint, but the suspects evaded officers, ditched their vehicle and remain on the loose, authorities said Thursday.

The robbery took place about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday when three black men wearing black masks and armed with handguns entered the GameStop store at 1026 S. Elmhurst Road and demanded money, Mount Prospect police officer Gregory Sill said in a news release.

A store employee, who was the only person in GameStop at the time, gave the thieves an undisclosed amount of cash, Sill said. Before leaving, the men took four PlayStation 4 game consoles and ordered the employee, who was not injured, into the bathroom.

After the robbery, Des Plaines police located three people who matched the description of the suspects inside a silver Chrysler 300. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled as the suspects threw out "proceeds from the robbery," Sill said. A short time later, police in Schiller Park found the Chrysler, unoccupied, in their jurisdiction.

Mount Prospect police are asking for the public's help in finding the robbers.

All are described as black men about 25 years old wearing black masks and black gloves as well as black shirts, pants and shoes. Two of them are about 5 feet 10 inches tall with thin builds, while the third is slightly shorter at about 5 feet 8 inches tall, also with a thin build, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5654.

Callers also can give anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect by calling (847) 590-7867 or texting 274637 with "MPPD" and the tip. Information given to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.