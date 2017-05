Media: Fire at One Hope United in Lake Villa under investigation

Lake Villa police and fire departments are investigating a fire that burned an old shed at One Hope United in Lake Villa Tuesday night, the Lake County News Sun is reporting.

The fire was called in shortly after 8 p.m. at the campus at 215 N. Milwaukee Ave., the News Sun reports.

The shed housed building supplies and would be torn down this week, the News Sun reports.

Lake Villa Police said the cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday.