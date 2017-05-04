Hinsdale police investigating mother's death as a homicide

Hinsdale police are investigating the killing of a 50-year-old woman whose body was found Thursday afternoon in a house on Town Place.

The victim was identified as Andrea Urban of Hinsdale. Officers who responded to a family member's 911 call found Urban dead when they arrived after 3:37 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police said Urban had two children, both minors who live with her, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The investigation had streets blocked off in the area of Town Place and Quincy Street, near the West Hinsdale Metra station.

Police are working with the DuPage County state's attorney's office and the felony investigative assistance team of the county's major crimes unit.

State's attorney's spokesman Paul Darrah confirmed the office is "aware of the situation" and "working with the Hinsdale Police Department on this death investigation."

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has information about the woman's death is asked to call police at (630) 789-7070.

Hinsdale Central High School Principal William C. Walsh sent an email to parents Thursday evening informing them of the ongoing police investigation into the death of Urban, a parent at the school.

The email encouraged parents to talk openly with their children about Urban's death and to watch their behavior for signs they may need additional support, such as angry or aggressive behavior, questions about death, changes in sleeping or eating habits, inability to focus, lethargy, withdrawal, moodiness, sadness or depression.

Hinsdale Central will have counselors available for students through its social work and counseling departments.

• Daily Herald staff writer Justin Kmitch contributed to this report