Arlington Heights student honored at U of Iowa vigil

People were seated in rows in front of the Iowa River to remember University of Iowa freshmen Kamil Jackowski and Sean Wu. The Daily Iowan/Joseph Cress

The vigil began at 10 p.m. at the Iowa Memorial Union outdoor amphitheater Wednesday to honor Jackowski, who died Sunday morning at Sigma Chi's formal in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. The Daily Iowan/Joseph Cress

A candlelight vigil for Kamil Jackowski of Arlington Heights and another University of Iowa student who died this spring was held Wednesday night on the university campus.

Jackowski, 19, was a freshman at Iowa and 2016 graduate of Hersey High School. He was found dead Sunday morning at Sigma Chi's formal in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

Students gathered around the Iowa Memorial Union outdoor amphitheater starting at 10 p.m., seated or standing in rows around the Iowa River.

Visitation for Kamil Jackowski will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road in Mount Prospect. On Saturday, he will lie in repose beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane in Mount Prospect, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial follows at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines.

Preliminary autopsy results released Tuesday show foul play is not suspected in Jackowski's death, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. But full toxicology tests are expected to take 6 to 8 weeks, so "no further information can be provided as to the cause of death," the Camden County, Missouri, sheriff's office release said.

While authorities have not speculated whether alcohol played a role in the death, it is being investigated as a possibility.

On Monday, fraternity and sorority leaders at the University of Iowa announced a ban of alcohol from all official events until they can work with the university to make those events safer. They also banned out-of-town formals.

Student leaders Tuesday told the Press-Citizen they had been advocating bans on out-of-town fraternity and sorority formals long before Jackowski's death, but that such efforts had accelerated.

Jackowski was majoring in pre-business at Iowa. Jackowski leaves behind his parents, Piotr and Lidia, and two brothers, David and Sebastian.

Also honored at the vigil was Sean Wu, who last month was found intoxicated and unresponsive in his Iowa dorm room. He later died at the hospital.