Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/3/2017 5:55 PM

Pay raises approved for Wauconda's police chief, deputy chief

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes received a pay raise this week.

    Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes received a pay raise this week.

  • Wauconda Deputy Police Chief Mike Botterman received a pay raise this week.

    Wauconda Deputy Police Chief Mike Botterman received a pay raise this week.

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes and Deputy Chief Mike Botterman will receive pay raises starting this week.

Wermes' salary will increase 5 percent to $128,625, the village board decided Tuesday. Botterman's salary will increase 3.5 percent to $121,095.

Wermes was hired as police chief in December 2015. He has a four-year contract that coincides with the mayoral election cycle.

Botterman joined the police department in 1995 and was promoted to deputy chief in April 2016. His contract is indefinite.

Botterman praised Wermes for creating "an awesome atmosphere in which to learn and work."

"I believe the staff is enjoying the direction the department is heading," he said. "There is a different feel here, a positive feeling."

The board approved some other pay bumps Tuesday, too.

Attorney Rudy Magna, who has represented the village since 1993, will see his rate increase 2 percent to $226.44 per hour.

Additionally, the board approved 2.5 percent pay increases for all village employees not covered by labor unions.

They include: Public Works Director Brad Fink; Building, Planning and Zoning Director Chris Miller; the police department's community service officers; and other municipal employees.

The raises were among the final decisions made during the Frank Bart mayoral administration. Minutes after the village board approved the increases, newly elected Mayor Lincoln Knight took the oath of office, along with three trustees.

The new board's first duties Tuesday were to approve Knight's recommendations for various village staff positions.

Wermes, Fink and Miller were among the employees whose contracts were extended by board vote. Village Administrator Doug Maxeiner kept his job, too, among others.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence and look forward to pursuing the goals and objectives of the new mayor and board," said Maxeiner, the village's top administrator since 2013.

Knight said shortly after the April election that he didn't intend to shake up the village staff.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account