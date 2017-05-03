Glendale Heights woman charged with criminal trespass

hello

A 20-year-old woman and three girls have been charged in connection with a Tuesday afternoon case in which four people forced their way into an apartment on the 1000 block of Spruce Street in Glendale Heights, police said.

Initial reports indicate one of the four displayed a Taser/stun gun and all of them attacked the resident and his guests before fleeing, police said Wednesday.

Zuleydi Salgado of Glendale Heights was charged with one count of criminal trespass to a residence. She was taken to DuPage County jail for bond court.

The three girls were charged as juveniles.