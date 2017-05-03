Elmhurst cops hunting 3 men in theft at yoga studio

hello

Elmhurst police are searching for three men who took money from a cash drawer Monday evening at a yoga studio on the 1000 block of S. York Street.

Police said the suspects, all in their late teens, entered Yoga by Degrees around 6:50 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom. While the attendant was distracted, one of the men opened the unlocked cash drawer and took an undetermined amount of money.

The suspects left through the front door and fled south on foot.

One of the suspects is described as a black man standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and wearing dark jeans. The second is described as a black man standing about 5 feet 8 inches and wearing a sweatshirt with a purple hood and dark jeans. The third is described as a black man standing about 5 feet 9 inches and wearing dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.