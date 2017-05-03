Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/3/2017 10:56 AM

Elmhurst cops hunting 3 men in theft at yoga studio

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Elmhurst police are searching for three men who took money from a cash drawer Monday evening at a yoga studio on the 1000 block of S. York Street.

Police said the suspects, all in their late teens, entered Yoga by Degrees around 6:50 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom. While the attendant was distracted, one of the men opened the unlocked cash drawer and took an undetermined amount of money.

The suspects left through the front door and fled south on foot.

One of the suspects is described as a black man standing about 6 feet tall with a thin build and wearing dark jeans. The second is described as a black man standing about 5 feet 8 inches and wearing a sweatshirt with a purple hood and dark jeans. The third is described as a black man standing about 5 feet 9 inches and wearing dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account