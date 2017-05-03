Elk Grove man charged with beating, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man will appear before a Cook County judge later today facing allegations he beat and abducted his former girlfriend Monday as she left her workplace in Arlington Heights.

Justin D. Lueck, of the 400 block of Eagle Drive, is charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint and domestic battery stemming from an investigation police say they launched when the woman called 911 after escaping his vehicle in Rolling Meadows.

According to Arlington Heights police, the woman was leaving work in the 900 block of West Algonquin Road about 10:45 p.m. Monday when Lueck confronted and battered her, then forced her into his vehicle and drive westbound on Algonquin.

A witness who saw the confrontation called police, authorities said.

When the vehicle stopped in the 5400 block of New Wilke Road in Rolling Meadows, police said, the victim was able to flee, but Lueck chased after her and shoved her off her feet, causing her to land on her back and head. She then was able to get away at call 911 from a business in the 1700 block of West Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows, police said.

Lueck was arrested at his home without incident later Monday night, police said. He's scheduled to appear in court this afternoon for a bond hearing, according to police.

The most serious charge against Lueck, kidnapping, is a Class 2 felony for which he could face up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Police said Lueck and the woman had dated for about two years, but had been having problems lately.