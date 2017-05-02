Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/2/2017 4:57 PM

Palatine man sentenced on gun, drug charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Samuel Cervantes

    Samuel Cervantes

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

An admitted gang member arrested on weapon and drug charges after a report of shots fired in Palatine pleaded guilty to the charges.

Samuel Cervantes, 22, of Palatine, was sentenced to two years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Cervantes was also ordered to pay $1,209 in fines, court records show.

Palatine police responded to a call about shots fired in the 1800 block of North Green Lane about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 2016. Officers saw Cervantes flee the scene, chased him and caught him a short time later. He told them he had a weapon earlier that day, but claimed he gave the gun to another person and did not fire it. Police also recovered a $20 bill that contained several grams of cocaine, authorities said.

Police recovered the gun. They said a bullet fired from it broke and apartment window, but no one was hurt.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account