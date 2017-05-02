Palatine man sentenced on gun, drug charges

An admitted gang member arrested on weapon and drug charges after a report of shots fired in Palatine pleaded guilty to the charges.

Samuel Cervantes, 22, of Palatine, was sentenced to two years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a controlled substance. Cervantes was also ordered to pay $1,209 in fines, court records show.

Palatine police responded to a call about shots fired in the 1800 block of North Green Lane about 10:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 2016. Officers saw Cervantes flee the scene, chased him and caught him a short time later. He told them he had a weapon earlier that day, but claimed he gave the gun to another person and did not fire it. Police also recovered a $20 bill that contained several grams of cocaine, authorities said.

Police recovered the gun. They said a bullet fired from it broke and apartment window, but no one was hurt.