Lake County's Fire Safety Expo at Gurnee Mills

Lake County's Fire Safety Expo will return to Gurnee Mills on Saturday, May 13. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the free one-day community event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show, in part, is presented by the Lake County Fire Chiefs Association and is expected to draw about 3,000 visitors. It aims to teach families and children about the importance of fire safety. The show will be in Gurnee Mills' Parking Lot E, near Value City Furniture.

Trench and high-angle rescues, a smoke house, fire truck rides, dive team exhibit and wildfire demonstrations are among the highlights.