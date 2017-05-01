Flight to Iowa makes emergency landing at DuPage Airport

Federal aviation officials are investigating what caused smoke to enter the cabin of a regional passenger jet forced to make an emergency landing Monday morning at the DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said SkyWest Flight 2936 left O'Hare International Airport at 9 a.m. bound for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and landed 15 minutes later "without incident" about 25 miles west in DuPage County.

The flight was operating as American Eagle. American Airlines spokeswoman Marissa Snow said in a statement that the flight landed safely and all 54 passengers disembarked normally.

They were then bused back to O'Hare to go through security again before reboarding a new flight.

As of 3:30 p.m., Snow said all passengers had been rebooked on new flights to Cedar Rapids.

One passenger, Nick Ludwig, a law firm marketing director from Cedar Rapids, tweeted about the experience, including a video of smoke in the cabin.

He called it the "most adrenaline-pumping trip of his life" and said the airline offered a $200 voucher. At 2:17 p.m. he tweeted that he had "Made it home!" from his flight that originated in Seattle.

FAA officials said the investigation could take several weeks.