Fire leaves Bartlett home uninhabitable

hello

Fire swept through a Bartlett home early Sunday, leaving the residence uninhabitable. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire District

No one was reported injured early Sunday after fire swept through a two-story Barlett home, causing the damage that left the single-family residence uninhabitable.

Firefighters from the Bartlett Fire District were called to the home on the 1900 block of Westridge Boulevard at 5:48 a.m. They arrived to find fire from a second-floor bedroom extending into the home's attic.

The fire was declared under control at 6:19 a.m., though firefighters remained on the scene later to ventilate smoke and gases and perform extensive salvage and overhaul activities.

Damage estimates were not available Monday, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by Bartlett Fire District investigators.