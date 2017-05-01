Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
American Eagle plane makes emergency landing at DuPage Airport

Associated Press
A plane operating under the regional branch of American Airlines has made an emergency landing at DuPage Airport after reporting smoke in the cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday morning that it is investigating SkyWest Flight 2936, operated by American Eagle.

FAA officials say the flight departed Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 9 a.m. bound for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and landed 15 minutes later "without incident" about 25 miles west at DuPage Airport in West Chicago.

American Eagle is owned by American Airlines. American Airlines spokeswoman Marissa Snow said in a statement that the flight landed safely and passengers disembarked normally. The West Chicago Fire Protection District says no injuries have been reported.

Snow says mechanics will inspect the aircraft.

