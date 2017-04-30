Breaking News Bar
 
Tri-State crash kills 28-year-old woman

Daily Herald report

A 28-year-old West suburban woman was killed when her car struck a wall and then was hit by another vehicle early Sunday morning along the Tri-State Tollway near Alsip, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities said Monique Robinson, 28, of Hillside, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet on northbound Interstate 294 about 2:22 a.m. Sunday when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike the left retaining wall before stopping in the center lane. A 2005 Kia driven by Jill Andersen, 35, of Glendale Heights, then collided with it, according to state police.

Robinson was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died from her injuries, police said. Andersen was not injured, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

