updated: 4/30/2017 4:32 PM

Good cause tops bad weather at Prospect Heights 5K

  • Runners start the race Sunday morning during the ninth annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll at Country Gardens Park in Prospect Heights. The event supports people who suffer spinal cord injuries and their families.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Yolanta and James Moyer of Prospect Heights walk with Elizabeth, 1, and William, 8, left, during the 9th annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll at Country Gardens Park in Prospect Heights on Sunday. The event supports people who suffer spinal cord injuries and their families.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Founder Reveca Torres of Prospect Heights greets walkers Sunday during the 9th annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll at Country Gardens Park in Prospect Heights. The event supports people who suffer spinal cord injuries and their families.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
by Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Under cold and rainy conditions Sunday morning, walkers, runners, and people in wheelchairs took to the streets of Prospect Heights for the ninth annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll.

Despite the weather, more than 150 people participated in the event that started at Country Gardens Park to support individuals with spinal cord injuries and their families.

Founder Reveca Torres of Prospect Heights started Backbones, a local nonprofit, after her own experience with a spinal cord injury. She was paralyzed as a result of an automobile accident in Mexico when she was 13.

"Our organization helps connect people that have had spinal cord injuries to get back to their community after their injuries. And not just them, but their families as well," Torres said. "We want to bring the community together and be aware of the issues of people with disabilities."

The group was expecting to raise $10,000 as runners, walkers and rollers competed in seven age categories.

"It's just a little bit of rain but I wanted to support people with spinal cord injuries and their families," participant Ethan Jedziniak of Arlington Heights said before running. "It's a big issue that doesn't get enough attention."

For more information on the organization, visit www.backbonesonline.com.

