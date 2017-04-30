Good cause tops bad weather at Prospect Heights 5K

Under cold and rainy conditions Sunday morning, walkers, runners, and people in wheelchairs took to the streets of Prospect Heights for the ninth annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll.

Despite the weather, more than 150 people participated in the event that started at Country Gardens Park to support individuals with spinal cord injuries and their families.

Founder Reveca Torres of Prospect Heights started Backbones, a local nonprofit, after her own experience with a spinal cord injury. She was paralyzed as a result of an automobile accident in Mexico when she was 13.

"Our organization helps connect people that have had spinal cord injuries to get back to their community after their injuries. And not just them, but their families as well," Torres said. "We want to bring the community together and be aware of the issues of people with disabilities."

The group was expecting to raise $10,000 as runners, walkers and rollers competed in seven age categories.

"It's just a little bit of rain but I wanted to support people with spinal cord injuries and their families," participant Ethan Jedziniak of Arlington Heights said before running. "It's a big issue that doesn't get enough attention."

