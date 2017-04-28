Pedestrian killed by Metra train near Barrington

hello

Metra is experiencing extensive delays after a train struck and killed pedestrian Friday morning near Barrington, officials said.

The pedestrian was struck near Route 14 and Cuba Road in Cuba Township about 11:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

Sheriff's detectives are on the scene investigating the incident and more information about the person's identity was not available. The pedestrian appears to be an adult, Covelli said.

There is not a train crossing in the area where the person was struck.

The Union-Pacific Northwest line was experiencing significant delays while detectives investigated. Check metrarail.com for schedule information.