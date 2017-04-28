Metra trains back in service after pedestrian is killed near Barrington

Metra trains were back in service Friday evening after a train struck and killed a pedestrian near Barrington earlier in the day, officials said.

The pedestrian was hit near Route 14 and Cuba Road in Cuba Township about 11:20 a.m., Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

Covelli said the victim is a woman in her 20s from Elgin, there does not appear to be any sign of foul play.

There is not a train crossing in the area where the person was struck. The speed on that section of track is 70 miles per hour, Metra said.

The Union-Pacific Northwest line was experiencing significant delays while detectives investigated.

Metra officials said train No. 642, which left Crystal Lake at 11 a.m., was held at the scene, which is three miles north of the Barrington station, until about 4:30 p.m.

Metra said at least 10 trains were disrupted. Until about 4 p.m., no train was able to get past Barrington. Trains were either being turned at Barrington or at Palatine, with delays on some of up to an hour.

One-track service was restored at about 4 p.m.

The track where the woman was killed was back in service between 5:30 and 6 p.m.