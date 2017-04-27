Elgin's summer concerts announced by casino

Steve Howe, guitarist with the English rock band Yes, will perform with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy on Aug. 19 at Festival Park in Elgin. Daily Herald File Photo

3 Doors Down performed at a "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" concert in Washington in January. The band will be in Elgin on July 22. Associated Press

Gretchen Wilson, above, will perform with The Charlie Daniels Band and Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys on July 1 at Festival Park in Elgin. Associated Press

A country music lineup, including Grammy-winning artist Gretchen Wilson, kicks off this summer's varied concert series sponsored by Grand Victoria Casino at Festival Park in Elgin.

"We wanted to offer a variety to our lineup this year -- featuring award-winning hitmakers from various genres -- to appeal to a diverse audience," said Marilou Pilman, the casino's advertising and public relations manager.

"This year's summer concert series will be one big fun-filled party," she added. "There's something for everyone. Sing and dance to your favorite tunes, from country, classic, and alternative rock, to pop hits from the '80s and '90s."

What to expect:

• Gretchen Wilson with The Loving Mary Band, along with The Charlie Daniels Band and Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys, perform July 1, followed by a fireworks show along the Fox River. Wilson's first single, "Redneck Woman," spent six weeks at the top of the music charts and her debut album, "Here For The Party," sold more than 5 million copies.

• 3 Doors Down with special guest Filter play July 22. The Mississippi rock band's debut album, "The Better Life," went six-times platinum, fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite."

• Grammy-winning English rock band Yes, whose iconic hits over the decades include "Roundabout," "Close to the Edge," "I've Seen All Good People" and "Owner of a Lonely Heart," will perform Aug. 19. They will be joined by Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy as part of the "Yestival" tour in August and September.

• The concert series wraps up with Belinda Carlisle on Sept. 3 along with Smash Mouth, The Motels with Martha Davis and Bow Wow Wow. Carlisle pursued a solo career after leaving the all-female band The Go-Go's in 1984. Her first solo album, "Belinda" in 1986, featured the hit single "Mad About You." The following year she released "Heaven on Earth," her greatest solo success.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at gvctickets.com.