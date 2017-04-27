Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 4/27/2017 6:15 PM

Brad Schneider to lead discussion on gun violence documentary

Daily Herald report

Rep. Brad Schneider of the 10th District will host a film screening and panel discussion of the documentary "Making a Killing: Guns, Greed, and The NRA" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Northbrook Public Library.

Participants will view segments of the film, including a case study of gun trafficking in Chicago. Schneider, a Democrat from Deerfield, will then lead a panel conversation and question-and-answer session with two community leaders in the gun violence prevention movement: Tracy Katz Muhl of Moms Demand Action and Thomas Vanden Berk of UCAN.

This event is free and open to the public. Due to limited space, registration is required at https://schneider_film_screening.eventbrite.com. A trailer of the film is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtQdjFIZFhM.

For more information, call (847) 383-4870. The library is located at 1201 Cedar Lame, Northbrook.

