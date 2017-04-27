Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/27/2017 11:35 AM

Acevedo, Hillgoth honored by American Legion in Elgin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Elgin Police Detective Elias Acevedo, left, and Elgin Firefighter Steve Hillgoth were recognized this week as officer and firefighter of the year, respectively, by American Legion Post 57.

    Elgin Police Detective Elias Acevedo, left, and Elgin Firefighter Steve Hillgoth were recognized this week as officer and firefighter of the year, respectively, by American Legion Post 57.
    Courtesy OF Elgin Police Department

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Firefighter Steve Hillgoth and police Detective Elias Acevedo were recognized this week as Elgin's firefighter of the year and officer of the year, respectively, by American Legion Post 57.

Hillgoth and Acevedo were chosen by their bosses "for their high levels of personal and professional achievement," according to a news release. The ceremony was Tuesday night.

Hillgoth has been in the fire service for 18 years, including 10 in Elgin. He recently took the helm of the department's training division, and has made improvements to the design and delivery of training while bringing in new members.

"Steve spends countless hours ensuring quality training is developed and delivered," the release said. "The effect of Steve's dedication is seen every day as we respond to calls for service in a well-prepared manner."

Acevedo has served in Elgin for 19 years, 17 of them as a resource officer at Ellis Middle School.

"He is very involved with the students and works tirelessly to support strong attendance and positive interactions between students, staff and law enforcement. As such, truancy has decreased due to a collaborative effort he has facilitated with staff, examining reasons behind why students may be having issues," the news release said.

Fire Chief John Schmidt said Acevedo and Hillgoth "are a shining example of what the police and fire department have to offer."

"We are extremely honored to have one of our members recognized each year by an organization of men and women who have served our country," Police Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account