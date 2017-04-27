Acevedo, Hillgoth honored by American Legion in Elgin

hello

Elgin Police Detective Elias Acevedo, left, and Elgin Firefighter Steve Hillgoth were recognized this week as officer and firefighter of the year, respectively, by American Legion Post 57. Courtesy OF Elgin Police Department

Firefighter Steve Hillgoth and police Detective Elias Acevedo were recognized this week as Elgin's firefighter of the year and officer of the year, respectively, by American Legion Post 57.

Hillgoth and Acevedo were chosen by their bosses "for their high levels of personal and professional achievement," according to a news release. The ceremony was Tuesday night.

Hillgoth has been in the fire service for 18 years, including 10 in Elgin. He recently took the helm of the department's training division, and has made improvements to the design and delivery of training while bringing in new members.

"Steve spends countless hours ensuring quality training is developed and delivered," the release said. "The effect of Steve's dedication is seen every day as we respond to calls for service in a well-prepared manner."

Acevedo has served in Elgin for 19 years, 17 of them as a resource officer at Ellis Middle School.

"He is very involved with the students and works tirelessly to support strong attendance and positive interactions between students, staff and law enforcement. As such, truancy has decreased due to a collaborative effort he has facilitated with staff, examining reasons behind why students may be having issues," the news release said.

Fire Chief John Schmidt said Acevedo and Hillgoth "are a shining example of what the police and fire department have to offer."

"We are extremely honored to have one of our members recognized each year by an organization of men and women who have served our country," Police Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said.