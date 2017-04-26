Suburban chiropractor, relatives imprisoned for $10.8 million fraud

A suburban chiropractor and his brother and father were sentenced to prison Monday for their roles in a phony billing scheme that bilked insurance carriers out of more than $10.8 million, the U.S. attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Federal authorities say Dr. Vladimir Gordin Jr., Vladimir Gordin Sr. and Alexsander Gordin used the Gordin Medical Center in Wheeling to falsely bill insurers for medical services that were not provided or not necessary. They attempted to cover up the scam by fabricating patients' medical records, authorities said.

In some cases, authorities said, patients knew of the overbilling and agreed to participate in exchange for having their deductibles paid or a portion of the overbilling proceeds.

The three Gordins pleaded guilty earlier this year to health care fraud. On Monday, Vladimir Gordin Jr., 46, of Northbrook was sentenced to seven years in prison. Vladimir Gordin Sr., 70, of Riverwoods was sentenced to 30 months in prison, and Alexsander Gordin, 34, of Northbrook was sentenced to two years in prison.

"As a result of the scheme, the Gordins created a medical center whose focus, for both the chiropractors and the employees, was not patient care," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Heather K. McShain and Sarah E. Streicker argued in a sentencing memorandum. "Rather, (Gordin Medical Center) was a front for false billing; patient care was an afterthought."

According to federal prosecutors, the center and an ultrasound service that was part of the scheme submitted false bills totaling nearly $22.8 million from 2006 to approximately November 2012, causing a loss to the five carriers of $10.8 million. The loss includes medical claims administered on behalf of several union health and welfare funds in the Chicago area, authorities said.

Two other defendants convicted in the case also were sentenced this week.

Michelle Kobran, who owned and operated Ultrasound Mobile Service Ltd. in Vernon Hills, was sentenced to nine months in prison. Korban, 69, of Vernon Hills pleaded guilty last year to health care fraud, admitting she falsely billed insurance companies for ultrasounds that were performed on patients referred to her by Gordin Jr.

Kobran kicked back a portion of her insurance proceeds to the Gordins, prosecutors said.

Gordin Medical Center office manager Alina Levit, 46, of Vernon Hills was sentenced to 18 months' probation Tuesday. She pleaded guilty last year to misdemeanor embezzlement, admitting she created phony sign-in sheets to falsely represent patients were physically present and received care, when, in fact, no such treatment was rendered. As part of her probation, she must spend 90 days incarcerated on weekends.