News
posted: 4/26/2017 5:30 AM

Schaumburg's Woodfield-area post office to move

  The post office at 651 Mall Drive near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is expected to move to a still unidentified site about a third the size within the next 11 months.

      The post office at 651 Mall Drive near Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is expected to move to a still unidentified site about a third the size within the next 11 months.
    Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Schaumburg's 26-year-old post office just south of Woodfield Mall will be relocated to a significantly smaller building somewhere in the same area within the next 11 months, according to U.S. Postal Service officials.

Vee Spikes, regional manager of the postal service's facilities implementation team, said the goal is to reduce the agency's unnecessarily high rent and fulfill its mission to be fiscally responsible.

"The location is simply too big for us," Spikes said of the 8,800-square-foot building on a 33,600-square-foot lot at 651 Mall Drive.

The postal service recently determined its actual need for the business-focused northeast part of Schaumburg is 2,878 square feet of interior space -- less than a third of what it has now, Spikes said.

He appeared before the Schaumburg village board Tuesday to put officials on notice of the imminent move and start a formal 30-day period in which public input on an alternate site will be solicited.

Anyone with suggestions can write to the United States Postal Service in care of Vee A. Spikes at 1211 Towanda Ave., Room 135, Bloomingdale, IL 61701 until Friday, May 26.

"We haven't identified a location yet," Spikes told village board members. "It's going to be a transparent process."

The current lease expires on March 15, 2018, and the expectation is that there will be no time when a post office is not operating in that area of Schaumburg, Spikes said.

Once a new site to rent is identified, three to six months will be needed to prepare it for the postal service's use.

The change will have no impact on Schaumburg's other, larger post office at 450 W. Schaumburg Road.

Spikes said it's not unusual for a large enough municipality to have more than one post office and ZIP code.

