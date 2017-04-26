Prosecutors: Driver tried to ditch tow truck after I-88 road-rage murder

Bond has been set at $3 million for a 34-year-old Lansing man charged with first-degree murder in what state police termed a road-rage shooting Friday on the Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook.

Anthony Tillmon, who is being held in the DuPage County jail, appeared Wednesday morning in bond court wearing a yellow jumpsuit and slippers. He turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

He is accused of shooting Eduardo Munoz, 43, most recently of Northlake, who was driving a semitrailer truck east on I-88 during the afternoon rush hour when he was shot at mile marker 138.5 near York Road.

Eyewitnesses said Tillmon, a tow-truck driver, and Munoz were driving aggressively and both were seen flailing their arms, authorities said. Tillmon then fired multiple shots, hitting Munoz three times.

Munoz was able to pull over and call 911. He was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors said tollway video and I-PASS records show the two trucks in close proximity at the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, authorities said, Tillmon drove to a Wal-Mart in Lansing where video shows him parking his tow truck in a remote location. They said his girlfriend picked him up in a red Jeep and took him to her Lansing home.

Prosecutors said he cleaned up at the house and his girlfriend then dropped him off at the company where he works.

Once there, he asked one of his co-workers to drive him back to Wal-Mart to pick up his tow truck. He drove the truck back to the company, got in his Dodge Charger and drove back to his girlfriend's house and then left in her Jeep.

Authorities said there was a manhunt for him and he did not appear for work on Monday. His co-workers said he was showing off the gun at work shortly before the shooting. He has no FOID card or concealed carry card.

Prosecutors asked Judge Joseph Bugos to deny bond because Tillmon is eligible for a life sentence.

Tillmon's attorney, Lawrence Bloomenfeld, argued the case against his client is circumstantial and there was no positive ID of his client. He asked for $100,000 bond.

Assistant State's Attorney Jim French argued that Tillmon is a danger to residents in DuPage County and the state.

"If someone crosses him while he's out on bond, we're going to have another murder in DuPage County or Illinois," French said.

If he can post the $330,000 necessary for release, Tillmon would be ordered held to home confinement.

Tillmon's next court date is May 22.