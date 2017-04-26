Horror, costume contests return for Elgin's Monster Mash-Up

Elgin's Monster Mash-Up will include horror-themed vendors and costume contests for kids and adults May 5 and 6. Courtesy OF John LaFleur

The first Monster Mash-Up in Elgin took was in 2012. Courtesy OF John LaFleur

If you are counting down the days to Halloween, you can get a temporary fix with the return of the Monster Mash-Up in downtown Elgin.

There will be horror-themed vendors of jewelry, collectives and DVDs, costume contests for children and adults, and free T-shirt screening May 5 and 6 at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court. Kids can trick-or-treat at downtown businesses May 6.

Organizers also hope to have live music both days, but that's still in the works, co-organizer John LaFleur said.

The first Monster Mash-Up was in 2012 to ratchet up enthusiasm for Nightmare on Chicago Street, which started in 2011 and has become the city's staple event held every October.

The long-term vision is to turn the Monster Mash-Up into a yearly springtime horror convention at the Hemmens Cultural Center, also in downtown Elgin, said LaFleur, who is collaborating with Dave Metzger, Heather Dorsch and Robert Swan. LaFleur and Metzger are among the founders of Nightmare on Chicago Street.

"We're all horror fans and art fans," he said.

The Monster Mash-Up begins at 6 p.m. May 5 with vendors at Side Street Studio Arts and an adult costume contest at 9:30 p.m. It continues 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 6 with vendors all day, spooky crafts for kids, a kids' costume contest, a guest panel and another adult costume contest to close out the evening.

A grant from The Palmer Foundation in Elgin made the event possible, LaFleur said, including artists' stipends, space rental, gift certificates and art supplies for contest prizes, and the T-shirt screening.

For details, visit facebook.com/ElginMonsterMashUp.