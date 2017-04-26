Elk Grove Village opts out of Cook County minimum wage hike

Elk Grove Village formally opted out of a Cook County ordinance to increase the minimum wage and require sick-leave time.

The village board unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the minimum wage plan, which gradually increases the minimum wage to $13 an hour over the next three years. Another ordinance requires employers to provide one hour of sick leave per 40 hours of work, or about 5 days per year.

The village initially contemplated adopting an alternative plan to raise the minimum wage to $9.50 by Jan. 1, 2018, with future increases tied to cost-of-living increases.

But the village scrapped the plan after other suburban communities, including Barrington, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg and Rosemont, opted out of the county ordinances.