Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 4/26/2017 6:04 PM

Elk Grove Village opts out of Cook County minimum wage hike

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Elk Grove Village formally opted out of a Cook County ordinance to increase the minimum wage and require sick-leave time.

The village board unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the minimum wage plan, which gradually increases the minimum wage to $13 an hour over the next three years. Another ordinance requires employers to provide one hour of sick leave per 40 hours of work, or about 5 days per year.

The village initially contemplated adopting an alternative plan to raise the minimum wage to $9.50 by Jan. 1, 2018, with future increases tied to cost-of-living increases.

But the village scrapped the plan after other suburban communities, including Barrington, Mount Prospect, Schaumburg and Rosemont, opted out of the county ordinances.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account