Batavia might let man keep his emotional-support pig

Pigly Brown, an emotional-support animal, will likely get to stay in Batavia, as aldermen indicated Tuesday they favor creating an exception to city law for him. But he will have to start wearing a leash when he is out and about. Courtesy of Greg Brown

Pigly Brown will likely get to remain a Batavia resident, as an exception to the city's rules about what animals can be kept.

But when he is traipsing around town, the teacup pig will have to be on a leash.

Aldermen Tuesday agreed with a recommendation from city administrator Laura Newman that Greg Brown get to keep Pigly, a pig who serves him as an emotional-support animal in his home and business downtown.

"My dogs keep me out of therapy. If it is a pig that works for you, it works for you, and I'm fine with that," Alderman Alan Wolff said.

Brown has owned Pigly at least six months, he said. He has supplied the city with a letter from his social worker, verifying the pig helps with a mental-health issue.

Pigly has his own Facebook page, with at least 649 likes. He's been spotted on walks around the downtown, and even the city's code enforcement officer admits he is cute.

But keeping livestock (other than chickens) is against city law, and Brown was cited. The city council stayed enforcement last month, however, and asked staff to research options for letting Brown keep the pig.

Tuesday, Newman recommended making an exception for Pigly, rather than changing the law to let everybody keep pigs as pets.

Brown will have to supply proof from a veterinarian that Pigly has current vaccinations of whatever is appropriate for a pig. He'll have to pick up Pigly's waste. If Pigly bites someone, the bite must be reported to Kane County Animal Control, similar to what happens with dogs. And if Pigly's rooting causes damage, Brown will have to fix it, according to the conditions.

There have been reports on Facebook that Pigly has bitten or nipped people, although no one has reported a bite to police, Newman said.

Pigly also won't be allowed in places where food or beverages are served.

Outside of the meeting, Brown said he believes federal law requires emotional-support animals to be allowed in public places.

The aldermen will take a binding vote on the exception Monday.