Algonquin mayor hears call for resignation over Facebook bee post

hello

Jack Bavaro said he spoke on behalf of residents throughout Algonquin when he called for the Village President John Schmitt's resignation Tuesday.

Schmitt, an avid supporter of the controversial Longmeadow Parkway project, has been under fire after changing his Facebook profile picture last week to a head shot of himself attached to the body of a bee. Days earlier, a federal judge had ordered a temporary halt on project construction because of the potential presence of an endangered species -- the rusty-patched bumblebee -- in the road's path.

While Schmitt said the photo was an attempt at lighthearted, self-deprecating humor, Bavaro said he considered it an unprofessional mockery of a serious environmental issue.

"This bee is critically endangered," he said during Tuesday's meeting. "Believe me, Mr. Schmitt, we are not laughing."

In turn, Bavaro said he represented dozens of residents -- some in the audience and some unable to attend -- when he requested Schmitt immediately resign. He said Schmitt has not shown respect for his constituents' concerns regarding the potential negative effects the project could have on the environment and resident safety.

"Bottom line, he has failed our village," Bavaro said, "and the public no longer has confidence in the integrity of its government."

His comments were met with applause by roughly 20 people in the crowd.

Though Schmitt did not address the audience, he told the Daily Herald he has no intention of stepping down. "Why would I?" he said. "There are some things that could be out there that would warrant a village president resigning, but having bad taste isn't one of them."

Several other parkway opponents, including the Stop Longmeadow group, have recently taken to social media to denounce Schmitt's photo.

Schmitt, who has since deleted the post, said he never meant to offend residents or appear insensitive to the issue. A self-proclaimed environmentalist, he said he is genuinely concerned with the declining bee population.

Trustee Bob Smith backed Schmitt, saying nobody cares more about Algonquin and its environment than its village president.

Schmitt said any bees in the Longmeadow Parkway route could be safely relocated to make way for the four-lane, 5.6-mile corridor and possible toll bridge. The $135 million project is also expected to reduce pollution by mitigating traffic, he added.

"Longmeadow is not an anti-environmental project," Schmitt said.