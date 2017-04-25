West Chicago man gets 9 years for selling fatal heroin dose

A West Chicago man was sentenced to nine years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide in the 2015 overdose death of a 20-year-old Naperville man.

Osvaldo Camaro, 22, of the 900 block of Gates Street, also was sentenced to seven years for an unlawful delivery charge, but that sentence will run concurrent to the nine-year sentence.

Camaro's girlfriend, Carol Celozzi, also of the 900 block of Gates Street, faces identical charges and is next due in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors alleged Camaro used Celozzi's phone to set up the sale of the less than 15 grams of heroin that is alleged to have killed Jacob Hageman.

DuPage County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Plank Road near Naperville for the report of an unresponsive Hageman on Dec. 24, 2015. With the help of Hageman's family, investigators learned he may have purchased his heroin from a suspect in West Chicago.

Investigators then learned that Camaro and Celozzi were selling heroin out of their residence, authorities said.

The couple were charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in February 2016 and have each been held on $500,000 bail since that time.

Camaro was on probation for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in DuPage and had another delivery case pending.

Celozzi also was on probation for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Camaro must serve 75 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.