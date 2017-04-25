Police: Road rage led to fatal shooting on Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook

Illinois State Police blocked the eastbound lanes of the Reagan Tollway starting Friday afternoon as they investigated a shooting. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A Lansing man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in what state police are calling a road-rage shooting Friday on the Reagan Tollway in Oak Brook.

Anthony Tillmon, 34, is being held at the DuPage County jail and is scheduled to appear in bond court at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Wheaton. If he is convicted of first-degree murder, Tillmon could be sentenced to six to 30 years in prison.

Edward Munoz, 43, of Florida was driving a semitrailer truck east on I-88 during the afternoon rush hour Friday when someone in another vehicle driving in the same direction shot him at mile marker 138.5, near York Road. He managed to pull over and call 911. He was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he died.

State police said Tillmon fled the scene. The investigation indicates it was a road rage incident with no apparent ties between Munoz and Tillmon, officials said.

Police declined to comment on further details, including how police located Tillmon and the events leading up to the shooting.

Munoz, whom friends called "Lalo," moved back and forth between Florida and Illinois throughout the years. He was living in Northlake when he died, according to Larry Perez, the lead pastor at U-turn Covenant Church, where Munoz attended regularly.

The fiance, father and grandfather drove a truck during the week and was minutes from getting off work when he was shot, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Munoz had become increasingly involved in church activities in recent months, and just last week he told Perez he was "living his purpose" while volunteering at an event Saturday.

"People come in and come to church in different forms. They're happy and they're going through stuff, and we really saw a change in Lalo and how God was working through his life," Perez said. "All of a sudden this is being taken away from him. It's sad."

A memorial service for Munoz will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at U-turn Covenant Church, 35. E. North Ave., Northlake. A funeral service and burial will follow Friday at 10 a.m., Perez said.

"I know that [Munoz's] fiancee told me that he always mentioned that if something were to happen to him, he wanted celebration," Perez said. "We want to celebrate his life."

State's Attorney Robert Berlin and authorities with the Illinois State Police will host a news conference 8 a.m. Wednesday in the DuPage County Courthouse Annex, 503 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.