Police: Elgin man trashed Artspace apartment, choked woman

A 22-year-old Elgin man is charged with trashing a woman's apartment at Elgin's Artspace Lofts, destroying artwork and later choking her when confronted at a bar.

Darian K. Greco, of the 1300 block of Wing Street, has been charged with felony burglary and aggravated domestic battery, along with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery, according to Kane County court records.

The charges stem from a call to police at 11:30 p.m. April 20 for a burglary of a first-floor apartment at 51 S. Spring St.

A friend of the 24-year-old victim told police the apartment was burglarized and her friend went to find Greco, who she believed broke in.

"The apartment had been trashed, several items broke, her safe had been broken into," read an Elgin police report, which also noted "there were three pieces of art lying on the floor that had previously been on display in the hallway of the building."

The victim found Greco at Elgin Public House, 219 E. Chicago St., and began yelling at him. The two went outside and Greco struck her, got on top of her and began choking her, according to the report.

A Public House employee pulled Greco off the woman and called police. Greco spit in the employee's face before another employee stepped in, according to the police report.

One artist, whose sculpture had been broken, told police he intended to press charges, according to the police report. Authorities were trying to locate artists who created two other pieces that were damaged. Greco also was caught on security video taking the art off the hallway walls.

Greco was arrested and admitted to police he burglarized the apartment and took the woman's shoes and a hooded sweatshirt, which he was wearing when arrested, according to the report.

Greco was being held at the Kane County on $50,000 bail. He is due in court Thursday and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.