One hurt in crash near Bensenville

At least one person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving a car and two commercial vehicles on Route 83 at Frontage Road near Bensenville, DuPage County sheriff's deputies said.

The sheriff's office said the crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. and snarled traffic for several hours. Details of the crash are not yet available,

The major crash reconstruction team is on the scene assisting with the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crash call (630) 407-2400.