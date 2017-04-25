Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
Hanover Park police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

An Elmhurst woman died Monday night after a hit-and-run crash in Hanover Park, and police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who fled the scene, authorities said Tuesday.

Christina Jankowski, 30, was killed after a car struck her motorcycle at the intersection of Army Trail and County Farm roads about 8:20 p.m., authorities said. Hanover Park paramedics arrived on the scene to find Jankowski lying on the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the DuPage County Accident Reconstruction Team and Hanover Park police are asking for help finding the driver of the second vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators that a gold or tan sedan, possibly a Mercury, driven by a man wearing a baseball cap struck Jankowski's motorcycle. The vehicle left the scene driving south on County Farm Road, police said. It likely has damage on the front passenger side and possibly a broken passenger side window, according to police.

A preliminary examination by the DuPage County coroner's office shows Jankowski died as a result of head trauma, authorities said. The final cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and autopsy results.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call (630) 823-5521.

