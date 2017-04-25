Hanover Park investigating serious crash Monday night

hello

Hanover Park police are asking for help in investigating a serious crash Monday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Army Trail and County Farm roads around 8:20 p.m., police said. It caused the intersection to be shut down for several hours.

No further information was released.

Witnesses who talked to police said a driver in a red Mercury hit a person on a motorcycle and sped off, ABC 7 reported. The witnesses reported seeing a person who appeared dead on the ground near the motorcycle, the station reported. None of those details have been confirmed by police.

Police did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call (630) 823-5500.