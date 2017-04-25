Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 4/25/2017 8:15 AM

Hanover Park investigating serious crash Monday night

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video ABC 7 report on crash

    Video: ABC 7 report on crash

 
Daily Herald report

Hanover Park police are asking for help in investigating a serious crash Monday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Army Trail and County Farm roads around 8:20 p.m., police said. It caused the intersection to be shut down for several hours.

No further information was released.

Witnesses who talked to police said a driver in a red Mercury hit a person on a motorcycle and sped off, ABC 7 reported. The witnesses reported seeing a person who appeared dead on the ground near the motorcycle, the station reported. None of those details have been confirmed by police.

Police did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call (630) 823-5500.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account