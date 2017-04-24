Rolling Meadows mosque hosts open house Saturday

The Islamic Society of Northwest Suburbs is hosting an "Open Mosque Day" on Saturday for its respected friends and neighbors of all faiths and beliefs, at its community center and mosque, located at 3950 Industrial Ave. in Rolling Meadows.

The event, scheduled from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., is organized by ISNS in partnership with Gain Peace, a division of the Islamic Circle of North America, and aims to provide an opportunity for the community to find answers to any questions they have on Muslims and their faith.

"We welcome all to attend our Open Mosque Day, enjoy refreshments, ask any questions related to ISNS or Islam, and develop a positive relationship with us," said Abdul Javid, chairman of the community outreach, partnership, and interfaith committee at ISNS. "This type of event will help our community come together and establish a strong bond for the future."

ISNS has been promoting the event for weeks, meeting with dozens of neighboring churches and community centers around Rolling Meadows, Palatine, Arlington Heights, Inverness, Barrington, Buffalo Grove and Schaumburg. Rolling Meadows City Council members and officials are expected to attend the event as well.

To RSVP, visit www.isns.org/openhouse or email outreach@isns.org.